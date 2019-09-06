Emilio Huerta considering bid to challenge county Supervisor David Couch in 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The son of civil rights icon Dolores Huerta might jump into the race to unseat Kern County Supervisor David Couch next year.

Emilio Huerta, a Bakersfield attorney, told 17’s Jim Scott that he is seriously considering a bid to take on 4th District Supervisor David Couch in 2020. Huerta said he has set up an exploratory committee and is doing his due diligence.

Huerta ran on the Democratic ticket against Republican Congressman David Valadao in 2016 but lost.

He filed papers to run against Valadao in 2018, but later withdrew from the race saying he didn’t have the money to fund an aggressive campaign.

The deadline to file petitions for candidacy in lieu of fees is Sept. 12.

Huerta says he will make his decision in the very near future.