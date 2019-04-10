Democrats, Republicans disagree over new tax laws

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The deadline to file your taxes is just days away and the IRS and Americans are dealing with the brand new Republican tax law.

Democrats say the law is confusing and will hurt Americans in the end.

“Being the first filing season after our tax code received the largest overhaul in three decades,” Senator Chuck Grassley said.

The IRS commissioner says it’s going good so far.

“I’m pleased to report that the 2019 tax season opened on time and continues to go well,” Charles Rettig said.

The commissioner says despite reports to the contrary, the average refund is about the same as last year. But a refund isn’t the only factor when determining if you’ll end up paying more taxes this year.

You also have to look at how much was withheld from your paychecks.

Republican Senator John Thune says when you add it all up, it’s good news.

“Millions of American families are facing a less painful tax bill this year,” Thune said.

But Democrats say while things may look rosy now, that will eventually come to an end. Under the new tax law, most of the individual tax cuts expire after 2025, while the business tax cuts are permanent.

“I just think its shameful,” Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said. He is angry because he says the U.S. tax enforcement system targets the working poor.

“I want to ask you now about the earned income tax credit recipients being more likely to get audited and millionaires being less likely,” Wyden said.

The IRS says audits are designed to catch tax fraud, regardless of the tax payer’s income.