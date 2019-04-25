Democrats divided over issue of impeachment

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are divided on the issue of impeachment, and some of the party’s most powerful and well-known leaders warn the issue is a divisive one.

“This president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice, I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment,” said California Senator and presidential hopeful Kalama Harris.

But Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is also running for president, seems undecided.

“I don’t think we’ve gotten farther away from impeachment after seeing this report… he’s been found to be a double-digit obstructer by Bob Mueller,” Swalwell said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who will ultimately decide whether to call an impeachment vote, warns of the dangers.

“I do believe that impeachment is one of the most divisive paths we can go down in our country. But if the facts take us there we have no choice,” Pelosi said. She said Congress needs the Special Counsel’s full, unedited report to make its decision.

Impeachment proceedings would begin with a vote in the House of Representatives, and even if the Democratic majority house votes for impeachment, the Republican-controlled Senate would then hold a trial and vote on whether to remove the president.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, another presidential hopeful, worries too much focus on the Mueller Report could cost Democrats come election time.

“What I worry about is that works to Trump’s advantage,” Sanders said.

President Trump tweeted that he’ll ask the Supreme Court to intervene if Congress tries to impeach him. But in 1992, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the power of impeachment lies solely with Congress.