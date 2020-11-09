Democrats celebrate President Elect Joe Biden at “Ridin’ with Biden” rally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Democrats from all over the county gathered to celebrate Vice President Biden’s victory. Local democrat candidates also showed up to share their excitement. Dozens drove into a parking lot near Mercado Latino as part of the “Ridin’ with Biden” rally. Each car was decorated with Biden flags and posters.

“We planned this because we want to celebrate democracy, first and foremost,” said Christian Romo, Chair of Kern County’s Democratic Party. “We want to celebrate that our nation is getting back to some normalcy, we can all breathe a sigh of relief for that the first time in four years we’ll have someone sane in the white house.”

A local dance group kicked off festivities with a hip hop performance. A few familiar faces then took center stage. Notable speakers include Congressman TJ Cox, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, and Assemblyman Rudy Salas. The newly elected Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias also spoke to the crowd.

The caravan then drove down to the park at river walk, honking their horns down California Avenue. Audrey Chavez led the line of cars in her blue 1948 Cadillac.

“I don’t know how we ended up with Trump to begin with four years ago, it almost seems as a reality TV show,” Chavez said. “But thankfully the people got together and they cast their ballots and they made their voices heard.”

Congressman Cox followed close behind with his son in a convertible chevy. He took part in the celebration – but his race for the 21st Congressional District is not yet finished.

“We have to wait til all the ballots come in,” Cox said. “And as you know the last election 2018 was actually the very last race called in the country and we waited until all the ballots came in. Particularly from Kern County, I’m counting on Kern. But we’re very hopeful about being successful again and getting back to work on the things that matter to the people.”

Dolores Huerta says she has hope for the remaining congressional seats and for the next four years.

She says she and other democrats worked hard to energize voters in this election.

“We all worked very hard a lot of them had to meet by zoom, we called to all different states,” Huerta said. “Sometimes we had 6,000 people on the zoom, sometimes we 42,000 people. It was amazing, it was just amazing.”