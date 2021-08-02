Democrats blast McCarthy for saying ‘it will be hard to not hit’ Pelosi with gavel if he becomes speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Democrats blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend for saying “it will be hard to not hit” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel if he becomes speaker.

The Bakersfield Congressman made the comments Saturday night at a Tennessee Republican Party fundraiser, where he was handed an oversized gavel by members of the state’s Republican members of Congress.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel…it’ll be hard not to hit her with it,” McCarthy said, according to audio posted on Twitter. A spokesman for McCarthy said he was “obviously joking.”

The comments are the latest in a feud over appointments to the Jan. 6 committee and the reinstatement of a mask mandate in the House.

Last week, Pelosi called McCarthy a “moron” over his comments that the new mask requirement wasn’t supported by science.