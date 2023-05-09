BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House, Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy, remain locked in a high-stakes standoff over raising the nation’s debt limit as the deadline to avoid a potentially catastrophic default draws near.

The pair, joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), sat down face-to-face Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 1.

McCarthy, who has been asking to sit down with the President since their first meeting over three months ago, emerged from Tuesday’s gathering saying little progress was made and pointing to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent estimate that the U.S. could be unable to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

“Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at. I didn’t see any new movement,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “The President said the staff should get back together but I was very clear with the President: we have now just two weeks to go.”

Biden also addressed reporters following the meeting, where he was asked if he trusts McCarthy.

“I trust Kevin will try to do what he says. I don’t know how much leeway Kevin McCarthy thinks he has in light of the fact, and I’m not being a wise guy when I say this, it took 15 votes for him to acquire the speakership and apparently he had to make some serious concessions to get it from the most extreme elements of his party,” Biden said.

McCarthy surprised some by getting a sweeping bill linking spending cuts to a debt ceiling increase through the House, where he has an ultra-tight Republican majority.

Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy says the fact that McCarthy was able to pass a debt limit bill in the House increases his leverage with the President, adding all but six Senate Republicans supported a letter vowing not to raise the ceiling without spending cuts, aligning themselves with McCarthy’s position.

“I think Kevin McCarthy’s stock rose. The Senate, you seldom see the Senate Republicans praising the House, usually they are very separate. So that is another compliment to Kevin McCarthy,” Abernathy said.

The Speaker emphasized again after Tuesday’s meeting, that he believes this now puts the onus on Biden, who is insisting on a debt limit increase without conditions.

“In most circumstances, this would be a case in which Biden should be the one who is kind of on his heels and saying okay, okay we have to figure this out,” Democratic political analyst Neel Sannappa said. “But in reality because of how fractured the Republican caucus in Congress is, that its actually McCarthy.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sannappa argues if the two do reach a deal, McCarthy will have to convince members of his party to go along with a bill that is almost certain to be less conservative than the one the House already passed, noting any one member can call for a vote to remove him as Speaker.

“That’s going to be difficult for McCarthy because day one of him being Speaker, they weren’t afraid to say one call in the House, motion to vacate and get rid of McCarthy,” Sannappa said.

McConnell, who has cut multiple deals across the aisle with President Biden in the past, has said this debt limit increase must be worked out by Biden and McCarthy, raising the stakes for the head-to-head battle between the President and Speaker.