David Valadao calls Biden’s water plans for Central Valley ‘anti-science, politically-motivated’

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. Valadao has reclaimed the U.S. House seat he lost in the California farm belt two years ago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON — Thursday, Congressman David Valadao requested a formal oversight hearing on the Biden Administration’s “anti-science water grab,” according to a news release.

“The House Natural Resources Committee has a responsibility to conduct oversight on what appears to be an anti-science, politically-motivated move by the Biden administration to discount years of peer-reviewed work done by career scientists and civil servants,” Valadao said.

With the entire California Republican Delegation, Valadao sent a formal request to House Natural Resources Committee and the Water Oceans and Wildlife Subcommittee regarding the administration’s decision to replace operations that deliver water to the Central Valley.

The purpose of the request is to determine what informed the proposed operations plan for the Central Valley Project and the State Water Project submitted Oct. 14. The letter also requests oversight on the Department of the Interior and Department of Commerce’s plans for collaboration with all stakeholders in future plans that would impact project operations.