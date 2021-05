BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Comedian Nate Bargatze, who was part of Jimmy Fallon's "Clean-Cut Comedy Tour," is bringing his act to the Fox Theater.

Bargatze's "The Raincheck Tour" will come to the Fox on Oct. 21, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show. Tickets can be purchased early with code "GREATEST" starting 10 a.m. Thursday at thebakersfieldfox.com.