BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman David Valadao (R-CA 22nd District) released a statement ahead of Tuesday’s House of Representatives vote to out Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to a news release.
A motion to vacate the chair can be presented in the House by one member and requires a vote by the whole House within two legislative days, the release said.
This motion to vacate is politics at its worst and nothing more than grandstanding by one politician for personal gain. Congress has no shortage of items on our to do list, including passing our remaining appropriations bills, Farm Bill, National Defense Authorization Act, and the FAA reauthorization. This motion to vacate is a distraction from the real work we need to do for the American people. The overwhelming majority of our conference supports Speaker McCarthy, and under his leadership the Republican majority has passed legislation to secure the border, boost energy production, and cut wasteful spending. Removing a Republican Speaker only undermines the causes my colleague from Florida claims to support. I stand with my friend and neighbor Kevin McCarthy.David G. Valadao, California’s 22 Congressional District