Congressman McCarthy requests meeting with FBI, CIA on national security threat at border

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy sent a letter on Tuesday to the FBI and CIA requesting a classified briefing regarding people on the Terrorism Watch List who have been recently apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol.

In the letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William J. Burns, McCarthy said he was shocked to learn during a recent tour of border facilities in Texas that Border Patrol agents have apprehended foreign nationals who are on the watch list.

“While I am grateful to the Border Patrol for doing all they can, I have great concern about the number of bad actors that have escaped arrest and are residing in the United States,” McCarthy said in the letter. “We simply have no way of knowing if other terrorists have crossed the border undetected.”

In the letter, McCarthy requested that fellow Congressional leaders, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, attend the meeting once it has been scheduled.

To see the full letter, click here.