Congressman Kevin McCarthy reacts to death of GOP leader

ROSEMONT, IL – JUNE 08: Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain speaks to guests at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on June 8, 2012 in Rosemont, Illinois. CPAC is being hosted by the American Conservative Union. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy reacts to the death of GOP leader Herman Cain, who died after battling COVID-19. In a social media post, Rep. McCarthy sends his sympathies and prayers to Herman Cain’s family. He also says Cain “led an accomplished life” and “will always be remembered for his love of country”.

