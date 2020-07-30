Congressman Kevin McCarthy reacts to death of GOP leader

(KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy reacts to the death of GOP leader Herman Cain, who died after battling COVID-19. In a social media post, Rep. McCarthy sends his sympathies and prayers to Herman Cain’s family. He also says Cain “led an accomplished life” and “will always be remembered for his love of country”.
My deepest sympathy and prayers to Herman Cain’s family and his loved ones.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 30, 2020
He led an accomplished life—business titan, cancer survivor, and Republican presidential candidate. He will always be remembered for his love of country.