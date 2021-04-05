Congressman Kevin McCarthy joins 17 News at 5 to discuss the White House’s infrastructure plan, immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetzsaid he will not leave Congress and denied that he “slept with” an underage girl, suggesting that accusations against him stem from political foes angry that he “loathes the swamp.”

The Florida Republican, starting his fifth year in Congress, has been battling to preserve his political career since reports last week that he is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. In a column Monday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, Gaetz predicted that “some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" will call for him to step down.