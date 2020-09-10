Congressman Kevin McCarthy goes one-on-one with 17 News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) joined 17 News for a live one-on-one interview Wednesday.

The House Minority Leader discussed a wide array of issues including tapes released Wednesday by journalist Bob Woodward. When asked about Coronavirus in the recordings, Pres. Trump can be heard saying he “wanted to always play it down.”

“I don’t think that to be true,” he said when asked if the tapes from Woodward revealed Trump downplayed COVID-19. “He stopped the flights from China…when everybody else said not to do it,” McCarthy stated during the interview with 17’s Eytan Wallace.

McCarthy also discussed the federal government’s efforts in fighting wildfires burning across the state, and addressed a demonstration that took place in front of his personal residence at 4:30 a.m. last Friday.

“I think they were doing it more for press, more for activities we’re seeing across the country, and I don’t think that’s the best of Bakersfield,” he said.

McCarthy was also asked whether he feels comfortable voting in the upcoming vote-by-mail election.

“We should have an absentee that has a check in your signature and you should apply for it to be able to vote that way,” he concluded.