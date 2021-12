BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in central Bakersfield on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The crash happened at about 6:21 p.m. in the 1900 block of Union Avenue and 20th Street, near the Salvation Army thrift store. BPD said a preliminary investigation found the woman was in the roadway and did not use a crosswalk when she was hit. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation.