The Latest: Challenger TJ Cox takes slim lead in 21st District Congressional race Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Democratic 21st Congressional District candidate T.J. Cox now leads in the race to unseat David Valadao. [ + - ] Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday Morning Update:

TJ Cox (D) currently stands at 55,672 votes, or 50.2 percent.

David Valadao (R) on the other hand, now has 55,236 votes, holding at 49.8 percent.

That comes down to a margin of 436 votes.

The race for the 21st Congressional District has a new leader with Democratic challenger T.J. Cox taking a 438 vote lead, according to new vote tallies.

Based on the latest figures released by the Kern County Elections Division, T.J. Cox has taken the lead against incumbent Republican David Valadao.

Here is the vote count:

T.J. Cox (D): 55,650

David Valadao (R): 55,212

The difference is 438 votes.

The race has yet to be certified by the California Secretary of State.

Since the last update, Cox gained 1,384 votes in Kern County, while Valadao received just 499.

Meanwhile, ballots have yet to be counted in other counties making up the 21st Congressional district where Valadao could have an advantage.

The combined total for the yet to be counted vote-by-mail ballots in Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties exceeds 800, more than 21,000 unprocessed provisional ballots remain.

California law allows any losing candidate or group to request a recount, regardless of the final race tally, as long as they are willing to pay for it.

The Kern County Elections Division confirms a recount would cost whoever picks up the tab, more than $1,600 a day.

The Kern County Elections Division has until Dec. 6 to complete its canvas.

The California Secretary of State has until Dec. 14 to certify the results.