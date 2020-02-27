Cartel boss’ daughter arrested attending brother’s trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested the daughter of a fugitive Mexican drug kingpin, who was in Washington to attend her brother’s trial.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera was arrested at the D.C. federal courthouse Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. After her arrest, she was presented with a secret sealed indictment from Feb. 13.

Jessica Oseguera is being charged with doing business with five business entities that have been declared off-limits by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control for “providing material support to the international narcotics trafficking activities” to the cartel, according to a Justice Department statement.

Her brother, Ruben Oseguera, 30, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges relating to conspiracy to distribute narcotics. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison. His trial begins on Friday.

Their father, Nemesio Oseguera, Alias, “El Mencho,” is the reputed head of the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, a large and very violent drug-dealing gang. He remains a fugitive, with the U.S. government offering $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

A dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, Jessica Oseguera remains in U.S. custody and faces a detention hearing on Tuesday, March 2.

Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo contributed to this report.