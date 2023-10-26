BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) has been appointed to serve on California’s Select Committee on Retail Theft.

According to the assemblymember’s office, Fong was appointed to the select committee by California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

The Select Committee on Retail Theft will be chaired by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood), according to Fong’s office.

Los Angeles County currently has the highest rate of commercial robbery, according to Vince Fong’s office. Kern, Fresno and San Francisco had the highest rates of commercial burglary in 2022.

In a news release, Assemblymember Fong said:

Each time we see videos or read about brazen flash-mob robberies, our sense of safety and security is eroded. Working with our law enforcement, there must be real consequences to criminal behavior. Assemblymember Vince Fong

The Select Committee on Retail Theft will continue its work through the 2024 legislative session.