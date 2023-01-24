BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a prolonged midterm election, lengthened by two recounts in Kern County, concerns over election integrity are still front and center for many residents.

That was evident at Tuesday’s rowdy Board of Supervisors meeting, where residents showed up in full force despite the highly-anticipated election presentation and consideration of a new contract with Dominion — the voting machines used to tally Kern’s ballots that have sparked controversy around the country — being delayed for another month.

On Tuesday, citizens took the floor of the Board Chambers one by one, expressing concerns with Dominion. At one point, the room erupted in shouts after the Chair of the Board and 3rd District Supervisor Jeff Flores tried to keep a public speaker to the time limit given to the public of two minutes each.

“We want you guys to defund the Dominion machines. We want our country back,” one concerned citizen said followed by claps and cheers from the crowd.

In December, the Board decided to sideline consideration of a new contract with Dominion until the new Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza took over the department in the new year.

Some residents are concerned about the accuracy of Dominion and are worried the machines are susceptible to hacking. Election officials say the Dominion machines are never connected to the internet and are kept in a locked room under 24-hour surveillance.

Espinoza said the county is required to do a 1% manual tally at the end of an election to check the accuracy of the machines.

This all comes after Kern extended a one-year contract with Dominion last year at the last minute, leaving Supervisors with little time to consider alternatives ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

Heading into 2024, some residents are determined to get a different outcome.

“We want other options. Could those other options be hiring a different company to oversee our elections? Or to go back to the old-fashioned way of counting paper ballots by hand and each individual precinct?” Taft Republican Assembly President Vince Maiocco said. “I think most of the people that I’m around prefer to go that direction, as opposed to the voting machine.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Many of the residents who spoke at the Board meeting on Tuesday met Monday night to discuss concerns about election integrity and Dominion voting machines.

The election presentation and consideration of a new contract with Dominion is now set to be taken up at the Feb. 28 meeting.