BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for three males following an armed robbery on Tuesday night in a Raising Cane's parking lot on California Avenue.

BPD said the incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. at the Raising Cane's parking lot on California Avenue, near Barnes & Noble. The department said it received as many as eight calls claiming multiple shots were fired in the area. No injuries were reported, according to Bakersfield Police.