Banned from social media sites, Trump launches official website

(WTRF/NEXSTAR) — Former President Donald Trump is back on the internet after launching his “Official Website Of The 45th President” following bans from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda,” states the website.

Trump’s website — found at 45office.com — said the goal of his office will be to inform, educate and inspire Americans “from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future” through civic engagement and public activism.

“Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace,” states the website.

Saying he and his wife, Melania, “enjoy hearing from the American people,” the website invites people to “share your thoughts” using an online form. Visitors to the site can also schedule a request for the former president or first lady to participate in an event or request a greeting for a special occasion. There is a page for the media to make inquiries as well.

Also shared on the site are their biographies as well as an account of Trump’s record in office, including on “trade, taxes, energy, regulation, immigration, and healthcare.”

This Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, image shows the suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

In January, Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, after Facebook and Instagram had, at the time, banned him for the remainder of his presidency. Twitter had initially banned him for half a day.

Twitter had long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviors. The company said earlier this month that it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Last week, Trump defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.