Bakersfield City Councilman Bruce Freeman to seek re-elecion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 5th Ward Bakersfield City Councilman Bruce Freeman announced Thursday he intends to run for re-election this November.

Freeman, who has served on the Bakersfield City Council since 2017, released the following statement:

“While the work I have done on the Council these past three years including the fast-track city process for construction, and to help initiate the city’s first ‘reserves’ policy to save funds for emergencies, I believe the challenges ahead in restarting the economic and social life of the City of Bakersfield require strong leadership, a reality-based thought process, and a background in how communities and businesses can not only recover quickly, but grow and prosper more than ever.”

“That’s why I am anxious to continue to serve and put my expertise to help as we all climb out of the last few months,” Freeman continued.

In addition to his service on the council, Freeman served as president of Castle, Cooke’s Mainland Communities Division for over 21 years before his retirement in 2014.

During his tenure, he helped to develop of over five square miles in Southwest Bakersfield including communities such as Seven Oaks, Brimhall, Brighton, Silvercreek, and commercial projects such as The Marketplace, The Riverwalk, Gosford Village, and Stockdale Industrial Park, per his official biography on the city website.

2nd Ward Councilmember Andrae Gonzales has indicated he, too, will run for re-election, but incumbent 6th Ward Councilmember Jacquie Sullivan said she has not yet decided.

Candidates seeking to run seats must submit nomination papers to the city clerk no later than August 7th.

Election Day is scheduled for November 3.