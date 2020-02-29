AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden has for weeks looked to the black voters of South Carolina to hand a win to his flagging campaign. On Saturday, they delivered.

Biden won about 60% of the votes cast by non-white voters, dominating a crowded Democratic field among a group that made up more than half of the electorate. Biden also performed strongly with older voters, women, moderates and conservatives, regular churchgoers, according to AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of more than 1,400 voters in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

Biden’s strength with the state’s African American voters helped him edge out second-place finisher Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator won roughly 15% of African American voters, while billionaire Tom Steyer won 16%.

Sanders had hoped to chip away at Biden’s support by winning over young black voters, who may be more likely to align with his progressive politics and less likely to give Biden credit for serving as President Barack Obama’s No. 2.

But black voters under 45 were basically split between the two candidates — a sign that Sanders’ appeal among younger voters had its limits in South Carolina. Sanders’ grip on other parts of his coalition, including young voters overall and liberals, weakened compared to earlier contests.

South Carolina’s primary provides the first deep look at the opinions and beliefs of African American voters, will continue to wield influence in upcoming races and will be critical to Democrats’ chances of winning the White House. The inability of Democrats to mobilize African Americans in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan likely contributed to their 2016 loss to President Donald Trump.

Biden has staked his campaign on mobilizing these voters and harkening to the legacy of the nation’s first non-white president. It’s a message that appeared to carry special appeal in South Carolina, where voters held a greater sense of nostalgia for the Obama presidency than voters in earlier contests.

Forty-five percent of voters in South Carolina wanted to return to the politics of the past, compared to about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire. That includes the roughly 50% of African American voters who said they want a Democratic presidential nominee who would emulate Obama’s presidency. Overall, Biden won 63% of voters who preferred a return to politics before Trump.

Six in 10 black voters supported Biden. White voters split their support for Biden and Sanders. Biden beat Sanders handily among women, and by a slightly narrower margin among men.

Nearly 7 in 10 South Carolina voters identified as conservative or moderate, while just about 3 in 10 considered themselves to be liberal. Biden won support from about half of moderate and conservative voters, a group that has previously been split among Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend. Biden also won more than half of voters who say they attend religious services at least once a month.

Among self-described liberals, about a third backed Sanders, who had been leading the pack after previous contests, only a slightly higher share than for Biden.

On issues, South Carolina’s voters were more focused on health care than voters in other early states. About 4 in 10 called it the most important issues and those voters were roughly split between Biden and Sanders on who could best address the issue as president.

Twenty-one percent viewed the economy as the top priority, while 14% identified climate change. Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire put greater emphasis on climate change and less importance on the economy.

Voters were also slightly more likely to identify race relations as the top issue, compared to previous states. Nearly 4 in 10 voters said that Biden would be strongest as president in addressing issues related to race.

About 6 in 10 voters said they support reparations for slavery, an issue that revealed a sharp racial divide. African Americans were vastly more supportive of compensation than white voters. About 8 in 10 black voters support the government making cash payments to people whose ancestors and relatives were enslaved, compared to just about a third of white voters.

As Super Tuesday looms in three days with 14 states and one territory voting, it’s unclear just how much more important TV ads are over name recognition.

Steyer has pumped money into ads in South Carolina, while media mogul and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — worth about $60 billion — has been doing so nationwide. But voters are unsure about whether having a financial titan challenging Trump, a reputed billionaire, in November’s election would be helpful.

Only 21% said a billionaire would have an easier time against Trump, compared to 53% who said it would make no difference.

___

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 1,499 voters in South Carolina was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey is based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

___

