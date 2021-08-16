AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are 16 days into the month of August and nearly every day this month, someone has died at the hands of another. We are approaching 100 homicides for this year and there are still four-and-a-half months left in 2021.

We've had 13 homicides this month. The most recent killing happened Monday morning.

Two of them were officer-involved shootings.