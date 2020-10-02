AP Source: Biden has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hitched to Donald Trump, Republicans in Congress are facing perhaps their biggest loyalty test yet as the administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisiscomes under new scrutiny after the president and the First Lady tested positive for the virus just weeks before the November election.

So far, the Republicans are standing by Trump. Their Senate majority is seriously at risk and hopes for winning back the House are long gone. But Republicans are reluctant to criticize Trump or provoke his legions of supporters — even if it might jeopardize their political careers.