BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman David Valadao gave a statement Wednesday regarding his decision to vote for an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The congressman joined 220 members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday to formally approve the resolution authorizing the inquiry.

This inquiry makes all investigative tools available to Congress so we can determine the facts and get answers on the allegations against President Biden and his family. Impeachment is one of the highest powers available to Congress and should not be taken lightly. Americans deserve transparency and accountability from their elected officials, and I will be closely monitoring the facts that come out of this investigation. Congressman David Valadao

Valadao currently holds the seat of California’s 22nd congressional district, and is running for re-election.