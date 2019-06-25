Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on Kevin McCarthy to apologize for border conditions

FILE – In this May 13, 2019, file photo Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at the final event for the Road to the Green New Deal Tour at Howard University in Washington. Ocasio-Cortez says any plan to adequately address climate change would cost at least $10 trillion. The Democrat is the lead author in the House of the Green New Deal, a plan to dramatically cut the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on top House Republican Kevin McCarthy to apologize for conditions at the border.

“He should apologize to the children that have been separated from their parents,” Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter from The Intercept.

“He should apologize for his support for widespread human rights abuses. That’s what he should apologize for,” she said.

The remarks by Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) came after the reporter asked for her response to McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) saying she needs to apologize “to the world” for comparing border processing facilities to concentration camps.

McCarthy took to social media following Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks to The Intercept.