Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls on Kevin McCarthy to apologize for border conditions

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on top House Republican Kevin McCarthy to apologize for conditions at the border.
“He should apologize to the children that have been separated from their parents,” Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter from The Intercept.
“He should apologize for his support for widespread human rights abuses. That’s what he should apologize for,” she said.
The remarks by Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) came after the reporter asked for her response to McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) saying she needs to apologize “to the world” for comparing border processing facilities to concentration camps.
McCarthy took to social media following Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks to The Intercept.
“You and other Democrats have blocked funding 17 times for humanitarian aid at the border,” he wrote on Twitter. “Want to end the crisis? Fund
@HHSGov and #BuildTheWall.“