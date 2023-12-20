BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents in Wasco have a new mayor Thursday morning.

Wasco City Council members unanimously voted Wednesday night for Alex Garcia to take over the role. However, this comes two years after he was removed from the same position.

The Wasco High School graduate has been serving on the Wasco City Council since 2016.

Back in 2021, Garcia was ousted as mayor after pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge in connection to consuming alcohol. He will now take over the position held by Vincent Martinez, who still had another year left in his term.

City council members did not say why they chose to unanimously vote to appoint Garcia to the role. He is also a candidate for Kern County Supervisor in the 2024 election.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be mayor for the great city of Wasco this upcoming year after a unanimous vote of confidence from my council peers. We’ve brought back our police department and continue to invest record amounts into local infrastructure,” Garcia said through a release.