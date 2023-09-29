BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The longest-serving woman in the U.S. Senate, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, died at the age of 90. In Kern County, her constituents are feeling the loss of the late senator as well.

Despite being in the Senate since 1992, Feinstein never had an election victory in Kern.

Though many Kern County residents weren’t fans of all her policies, they say they’ve long admired her grit and ability to bring about change state and nationwide.

“It comes as a shock because I expected that she still had a bit of a fight left in her,” said Ashley Fontes, a Bakersfield resident.

Resident Charlie Van De Voorde said he felt “sadness a political landmark had passed away.”

Bakersfield congressman Kevin McCarthy also shared his condolences, from Capitol Hill.

“The trailblazing of the first woman elected mayor, even coming from a different party, inspired women of both sides of the aisle to seek elected office and to have their voices heard,” the Speaker said of the late Senator.

Feinstein, 90, held a lot of “first” and “longest” titles, such as the longest-serving female senator.

But in Kern, her most popular title is “respectable.“

“She represented California really well, and I didn’t agree with a lot of her politics, but I know she was very well respected,” said Bakersfield resident Jim Wheeler.

“I just hated to see the condition she was in at the very end,” Wheeler added, commenting on the senator’s age. “I think that sort of diminished what she had accomplished over the years.”

Bakersfield residents told 17 News they were often pleased with the late senator’s handling of agriculture, oil and water restoration.

Speaker McCarthy recognized his work with the Feinstein on passing the WIIIN Act — The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.

“I worked with the senator for quite some time together on many different bills, but the one that I think stands out was our water legislation,” McCarthy said. “It was historic. It was the first time in California history, than more than 25 years we were able to pass water.”

McCarthy said despite their political differences, “we put our state first.”

Feinstein is no stranger to the Central Valley.

Her father was born in Taft and attended Taft Union High School. And following a shooting at the school in 2013, Feinstein pushed for stronger gun control.

Not all Kern residents saw eye-to-eye with Feinstein on gun reform. But again, locals saw eye-to-eye with each other on her legacy.

“She had a reputation for reaching across the aisle, and I think that’s really important for elected leaders to be able to say yeah, we’re not gonna be able to agree on this or this, but we can try to come together and try to have a meeting of the minds to agree to this because this is what’s important for our state and our country,” Wheeler told 17 News.

On Feinstein’s gun reform, Wheeler added, “I believe that she took her position out of conviction, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Conviction meaning the death of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978. Both Moscone and Milk were shot to death, launching Feinstein into historic service as mayor.

Ever since, Senator Feinstein has considered the moment pivotal in her political career and has remained a staunch advocate of gun reform.

One of her most notable policies, involve weapons. In the Senate, she authored the Assault Weapons Ban of 1994, which expired in 2004.

Charlie Van De Voorde expressed some optimism for a younger future: “But at the same time, with loss comes opportunity.”

An opportunity Governor Gavin Newsom promised in 2021 to give to a Black woman, should Feinstein retire or pass away before her term ends in January 2025.

But locals disagree.

“That’s a big no,” said Gregory Peterson.

“I think people should be judged based off their merit and what they’d bring to the table, not off their gender or color of their skin,” said Bakersfield resident Kevin Reed. “I think that’s a crazy way to see things.”

When asked if there’s potential Governor Newsom may appoint a Republican candidate, Reed said “no way on God’s green earth.”

Ashley Fontes expressed disapproval for a different reason: “I don’t like that he is essentially going to bring someone in for a short term and then say sorry you don’t get to come to the table next.”

Fontes, referring to Newsom’s comment that the temporary appointee shouldn’t run for an additional term in the next election cycle.