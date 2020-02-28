5th District Supervisor debate: 5 candidates debate for seat on county board on KGET at 7 p.m.

The candidates include incumbent 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez who has represented the district since 2013.

She is being challenged by four candidates including Ronnie Cruz. He is the sales manager at Kern County’s only Spanish language newspaper El Popular.

Also running is realtor Ben Valdez, entrenprenuer and coordinator David Abbasi and Greenfield Union School District Board member Dr. Ricardo Herrera.

The district inlcludes much of south and east Bakersfield.

The debate begins on this webpage and on KGET TV 17 at 7 p.m.

