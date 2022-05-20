BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week brought big moments for our representatives during a busy week in Congress, significant updates from our lawmakers at the State Capitol and a surprise visit from the top politician in Sacramento.

Kern’s two men on Capitol Hill

“You know I haven’t put any real thought into the subpoena,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said while speaking with reporters.

The panel investigating the January 6 Capitol attack sent McCarthy a subpoena to come in for an interview last week.

McCarthy declined the panel’s invitation earlier this year to speak voluntarily with the committee.

He has yet said whether he’ll comply with the subpoena this time.

“So it’s a $2000 bike that you pay to use and pay to set up that doesn’t go anywhere,” McCarthy said during a speech on the House floor about Democrats’ plan to give congressional staffers and members Peloton memberships.

McCarthy made the point American families are living paycheck to paycheck.

Soon after, officials made it clear they aren’t moving forward with the “Peloton” plan.

On Fox News, McCarthy said he’s tried to reach out to President Biden numerous times throughout Biden’s Presidency and the the only time Biden took his call was after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Kern’s other Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford) — who sits on the House Appropriations Committee — questioned the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner about the nationwide shortage of baby formula during a committee hearing.

Valadao noted Abbott’s recall of several of it’s baby formula products is greatly affecting those here in the Valley.

“Low-income and disadvantaged communities, like many in my district, are suffering the consequences of the recall,” Valadao said.

On the Campaign Trail

17 News hosted a debate with the candidates hoping to head to Sacramento to represent the Central Valley in the newly-drawn 16th Senate district.

The debate featured Democrats Nicole Parra and Bryan Osorio along with Republicans David Shepard and Gregory Tatum.

Democratic State Senator Melissa Hurtado declined to participate.

News out of Sacramento

Hurtado had 10 bills pass the Senate Appropriations Committee and move to the Senate floor for discussion this week.

The cost of gas in California surpassed $6 a gallon on average this week — a new record.

Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong continued to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the state’s 51 cent gas tax.

Newsom himself was in Bakersfield this week receiving his second COVID-19 booster shot.

The Governor talked about his revised budget plan with a record-breaking nearly 100 billion dollar surplus.

Despite calls from Fong and Republicans to suspend the gas tax, Newsom reiterated his intent to send car owners in California direct payments of $400 instead.

“You can eliminate the gas tax at 51 cents but there is no responsibility for gas station to pass that along,” Newsom said.