Politics
Progressive announces bid to challenge Susan Collins in 2020
Anita Hill open to voting for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nod
Jury reaches partial verdict in trial of Benghazi militant
White House expands health accounts aimed at small firms
Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run
Trump administration reviewing foreign money to US colleges
Oregon public defenders mobilize for pay, staffing overhaul
US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf
Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper calls for carbon tax
Younger 2020 candidates hint at age divide in hitting Biden
Dems announce debate candidates: de Blasio in, Bullock out
Pelosi: No debt increase until spending limits are raised
Hickenlooper denounces Sanders’ democratic socialism vision
Flynn’s new lawyer is a Mueller critic, praised by Trump
Rep. Walker won’t challenge Sen. Tillis in NC GOP primary
National News
Bishops OK anti-abuse steps, but skeptics seek tougher moves
Testimony: Suspect bought Drano after Chinese scholar death
Jury sentences father to death for killing his 5 children
Paraplegic man sues, says Avenatti kept settlement money
Cuba Gooding Jr. turns himself in for groping charge
Local News
Taco Bros opens on 23rd Street in Downtown Bakersfield
Cub scouts donated $459 to St. Vincent de Paul Center
Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on June 14
Around-the-clock closures, 23rd and H Street
Judge denies convicted murderer’s request to overturn conviction
Business
RECALL: Ford Explorer SUVs
Target ups the ante in online delivery wars
Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more
East Hills Mall Auction Cancelled
Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops
Crime Watch
BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft
Bakersfield police looking for suspect in smoke shop burglary
Man convicted of first-degree murder of his former girlfriend
Human remains found north of Mojave
Man wanted for burglarizing storage units
