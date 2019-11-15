Police: SWAT standoff with suspect in East Bakersfield

UPDATE: Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Bakersfield police were able to make contact with the suspect inside the home and he was taken into custody.

Officials say the 40-year-old man who was assaulted suffered moderate injuries to his head. Police say the two men were acquaintances but it is unclear what prompted the alleged attack.

ORIGINAL: BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— Bakersfield Police, the Bakersfield Fire Department and SWAT have responded to a home in the 1000 block of Miller Street in East Bakersfield.

Police responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Friday morning of an assault with a deadly weapon, a baseball bat.

The suspected assailant is currently in a standoff with police.

It is unknown if the suspect has a weapon.

Streets are not blocked off, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.