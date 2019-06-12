Police searching for car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an officer injured

Bakersfield Police are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent an officer to the hospital.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, BPD said an officer was driving a marked patrol car when a driver ran a red light, hit his car and sped off at the intersection of East Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

BPD is looking for a black Chevrolet SUV with a California license plate number of 7VVM737.

The car was last seen driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.