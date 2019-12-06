Police search for suspected vehicle involved in string of robberies

Bakersfield police have released a picture of the suspected vehicle involved in a series of robberies Wednesday evening in east and northeast Bakersfield.

The vehicle is described as a older white mini van similar to a Dodge Caravan with black wheels.

Police released earlier this week they are searching two men with handguns suspected of entering and robbing a convenience store at 900 Monterey St at around 7:45 p.m. and then a 7 Eleven at 525 W. Columbus St. at around 9 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the possibility of a third robbery by the suspects at a store at East California Avenue and Tulare Street that wounded one person.

