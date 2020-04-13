Police search for missing 11-year-old missing girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield police are asking for your help to find a missing 11-year-old girl, who is considered to be at risk due to medical and mental health conditions.

Police said they are searching for Ondria Chavez-Aguinaldo. She was last seen on Apr. 12 at around 4:22 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hughes Lane.

Chavez-Aguinaldo was last seen wearing red flannel, black pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.