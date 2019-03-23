Police search for 2 suspected in assault, robbery outside 34th Street convenience store

Bakersfield police are looking for two men suspected in an armed robbery at a 34th Street convenience store.

Police say two men assaulted and robbed another person outside the Fastrip at 805 34th St. on Jan. 8.

Police describe the first man as being in his late 30s, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a medium build and a full beard. He was wearing a stocking cap, black Steelers logo hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white Converse shoes.

The second man is described as being in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was weaing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.