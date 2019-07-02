Police remind public: Do not celebrate Fourth of July by firing guns into the air

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police is reminding the public to not fire guns into the air as celebration for the Fourth of July.

Officials say it’s not uncommon to respond to reports of people discharging firearms to celebrate and it can be dangerous — even deadly.

Sometimes stray bullets fired into the sky come back down and wind up injuring innocent bystanders.

This week, Bakersfield police will have its officers on patrol in areas of the city that saw illegal gun and fireworks activity this time last year.

With the city’s ShotSpotter technology, officers can pinpoint where gunfire is coming from and respond accordingly.

Viewers asked 17 News about the technology and whether or not it can distinguish between gunfire and fireworks.

Police said the system is programmed to filter those sounds and are then reviewed by an officer before someone is sent to investigate.