BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized Happy Jacks and Caffeine Supreme on Aug. 13.

KGET previously reported on a thief who allegedly burglarized Happy Jacks of charity money that was set to be a Ronald McDonald House donation.

After an investigation, BPD confirmed in a press release the man also burglarized a Caffeine Supreme an hour prior to his second incident. In both incidents, the man took money from the establishments police say.

The burglaries took place at 8:03 p.m. and 9:07 p.m. in downtown Bakersfield. Police describe the man as being between 20 and 30 years of age and having short black hair. The suspect was last seen wearing black and white Nike shoes with a gray sweatshirt and black Nike shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.