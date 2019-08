BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in south Bakersfield.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. regarding a person suffering a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive, police said. They arrived and found a woman dead in a house.

The incident is being treated as a suspicious death, police said. Other people were in the house at the time of the shooting.