Police officers pull woman from burning car in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield police pull a woman from a flaming car after a crash in East Bakersfield early Wednesday morning.

BPD says an officer was in the area of East California Avenue and Tulare Street just after 1 a.m. when they heard the sound of a crash.

Police say the driver plowed into an unoccupied business and was beginning to catch fire.

The woman behind the wheel was unconscious, so officers had to break into the car to get her out, before the flames spread.

She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.