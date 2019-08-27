Police: Man arrested in shooting of 37-year-old woman was her father-in-law

BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting of a 37-year-old woman Monday was her father-in-law, according to police.

Jagjit Singh, 65, is accused of gunning down Sumandeep Kaur Kooner in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive. Police said officers found Kooner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh is being held without bail and is due in court Wednesday afternoon, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.