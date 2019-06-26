Officers investigating inmate death as possible homicide

An inmate housed in Corcoran has died weeks after being attacked.

On June 1, 33-year-old James Jackson was attacked by a fellow inmate, fell and hit his head in the facility’s recreation yard. Prison staff found Jackson unresponsive and he was taken to the hospital where he died on June 21.

The California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran are investigating Jackson’s death as a possible homicide.

Jackson arrived at the State Prison from San Bernadino County in October 2017, where he was serving a 21-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter with an enhanced sentence for use of a firearm.

Officials have named 34-year-old Kenneth Johnson as a suspect. He is currently serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of attempted second-degree murder with an enhanced sentence for use of a firearm and participating in a street gang act.

The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.