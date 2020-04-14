Police Commission names 3 finalists for police chief

The Bakersfield Police Commission has forwarded its rankings of the three candidates for Chief of Police to City Manager Christian Clegg.

The three candidates, in no particular order, are Assistant Chief Greg Terry, who has served as interim chief since late November, Capt. Jason Matson and Lt. Brent Stratton.

The final decision is now up to Clegg, who has been on the job as city manager only since February. Clegg, who has said he expects to make a decision quickly once it’s in his hands, will conduct interviews this week but no verdict is expected until next week at the earliest, according to city officials.

The BPD has been without a permanent chief for almost five months, since former Chief Lyle Martin retired and accepted a position with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.