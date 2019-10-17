Police Chief Martin calls out community asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A sighting and a search got red hot this morning in Bakersfield for a suspect in the murder of five-year-old Kason Guyton.

It may also be your shot at a reward of up to $10,000 if you can help police catch the man who gave them the slip earlier today.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to help us find Mr. King,” said Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin. “Our goal is two-fold. To bring him into custody without incident and two to start the justice process with Mr. King.”

Jeremy King is one of two men wanted in the 2017 shooting and death of 5-year-old Kason. Guyton and his seven-year-old brother were being driven home from a movie when someone fired at their car. Guyton’s brother was wounded but survived.

“Anyone who is willing to go through and do senseless acts that would lead to the shooting death of a five-year-old, including another young juvenile, that’s someone who is an absolute danger to our community and needs to be located,” Sergeant Nathan Mccauley.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police say they spotted King riding around southwest Bakersfield, near Hughes Lane and South Myrtle Street.

“Officers observed King as a passenger in a red dodge charger,” said Mccauley.

The charger was being driven by Tanessa Thomas. According to police, Thomas took off once she realized the cops were on her.

“By the time the officers they were able to stop the vehicle, Mr. King had fled from the vehicle,” said Mccauley. “The search was conducted in the area, the driver was arrested and our efforts are ongoing to locate Mr. King.”

“This is just another example of putting the public at risk,” said Martin. “We need to get him into custody peacefully so the process can work.”

At this time no information has been released about the relationship between the two.

“This is someone who needs to be located and taken into our justice system,” said Mccauley. “And if he doesn’t feel like he’s not responsible for this then, by all means, come in and explain yourself. He needs to be found and any assistance we can get from the community is greatly appreciated.”

BPD says King is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is can call BPD at 327-7111. You can also call the secret witness hotline at 322-4040.

Again, a reward of up to 10-thousand dollars is being offered for information leading to King’s arrest.

