Police ask for help in search of runaway 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a runaway 17-year-old who is considered at-risk last seen Friday night in Central Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Mariah Albritton, 17. She was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. near the area of Brundage Lane and P Street.

Albritton is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red tank top and jean shorts, police said.

The department said she is possibly suicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.