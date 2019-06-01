Bakersfield PD: Man dead following assault on Raymond A. Spruance Court

Very few details released about Friday night killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man is dead following an assault in South Bakersfield on Friday night.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Raymond A. Spruance Court at around 8 p.m. for a report of a man down.

Raymond A Spruance Court

1900 block of Raymond A. Spruance Court

Large police presence on Raymond A. Spruance Court in South Bakersfield.

When officers arrived, they found an “obviously deceased” man who was only described as a Hispanic male. No approximate age was given.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the man.

Officials could not release many details about what happened, but did say neighbors told officers they heard gunshots. A spokesperson said the killing may be related to a “neighborhood disturbance.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.