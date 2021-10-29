Podcast’s Halloween tour unearths creeps of Bakersfield’s past

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murders in the park. Spirits in the window.

This Halloween, take a ride with Robert Petersen, and he’ll tell you all about it.

“You know, it’s been said that everybody dies twice,” Petersen said. “The first time when we physically die, and the second time when the last person to know us or remember us dies. So I think by doing this podcast, I’m resurrecting those victims’ memories.”

Petersen’s podcast, Notorious Bakersfield, examines old crimes and cold cases that made headlines in the city. His Halloween audio tour will take you to the sites of many of these crimes, taking you back sometimes more than 70 years.

“It’s little creepy, spooky stories like that,” Petersen said.

And of course, the tour includes locations said to be haunted, like Beach Park, where locals say a specter chased them from the playground to their car. While Petersen doesn’t believe in hauntings himself, he says the stories are fun.

“I’ve never had an experience where I think something is haunted, or anything like that,” Petersen said. “But it’s Halloween, and I love a good ghost story.”

The tour takes about an hour to complete, and is mostly contained within downtown Bakersfield. The downloadable podcast tells you where to drive, and once you’re there, Petersen will give a brief outline of what happened at each location.

The tour is $20. To purchase, email Petersen at notoriousbakersfield@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds go to the Alliance against Family Violence and Sexual Assault here in Kern County.