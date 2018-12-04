Plato's Closet closing in Bakersfield

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

17News has learned the popular discounted name brand clothing store, Plato's Closet, is closing up shop.

The store is located at the corner of Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road in Northwest Bakersfield.

No reason is stated for the closure but, some employees told 17News, the owners are retiring.

The store is advertising 50 percent off items while supplies last or until Dec. 17.