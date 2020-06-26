Plans to further reopen San Francisco put on hold due to spike in virus cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday that the city’s plans to reopen more businesses on Monday are being put on hold due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
San Francisco was scheduled to move into the next sub-phase of its reopening plan starting Monday, June 29.
This phase would have reopened businesses like hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors, massage establishments, nail salons and outdoor bars.
The mayor made the announcement Friday during a speech at San Francisco General Hospital.
She also said there will be no changes to businesses and activities that are already allowed, like outdoor dining and in-store retail.
On Thursday, the city saw 103 new cases. When the city first reopened outdoor dining and in-store retail on June 15, the city had 20 new cases.
“At our current rate, the number could double rapidly. If that continues and we do not intervene, we will be at such a high number that our only option would be to shut down,” the mayor said in a statement.
As of Friday, San Francisco has a total of 3,400 positive cases of coronavirus and 48 people have died.
