Planned power shutoff could impact hundreds of Kern residents this weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Pacific Gas and Electric said Friday it is continuing to monitor weather conditions for a public safety power shutoff this weekend that could impact 842 county residents.

Customers in Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec and Grapevine could be impacted, PG&E said in a release.

The utility said it will need to turn off power for several hours before potentially damaging winds arrive at service areas between 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Outage times will vary for customers across Northern and Central California.

“Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades,” PG&E said, “with widespread dry northeast winds between 45-60 mph and peak gusts of 60-70 mph in the higher elevations.”

A total of 850,000 customers could be impacted statewide.